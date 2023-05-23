If PlayStation fans are only happy with PC releases taking place 2-3 years later, surely Bloodborne must be next, yeah?

It's no secret that Sony have been making increasing efforts to bring their exclusive PlayStation games to PC over the last couple of years, but one thing they've never quite been clear about is when we can expect to see them. They said a few years ago that we obviously shouldn't expect a simultaneous launch release, but some such as Death Stranding and The Last Of Us Part 1 have taken as little as six to eight months to come across, while others such as Spider-Man and Uncharted 4 have taken several years.

According to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, though, data from fans seem to suggest that the only "acceptable" route from a player point of view is a wait of two to three years. Outrageous, I say, but also: surely that means the long-sought-after Bloodborne must be next in line, right? Surely. It's been eight years, come on now.

In an interview with Famitsu (translated via IGN), Ryan said they "fully understand" the importance of PlayStation exclusives, and that their current staggered release schedule seems to be working out well for them so far. He also added, however, what fans have been saying about the release schedule as well:

"I often have the opportunity to ask game fans for their opinions, and when I ask them how they feel about the time lag, they often say they feel the release of a PC version two or three years after the release of the PlayStation version is acceptable," he said.

Sony first started porting PlayStation games to PC two years ago, starting with Horizon Zero Dawn. More quickly followed, such as Days Gone, 2018's God Of War and both Marvel's Spider-Man games to name just a few. There are, of course, still plenty more PlayStation exclusives we'd love to see on PC, but I think the one most people have been clamouring for is, of course, Bloodborne, the last missing piece of FromSoft's SoulsBorneRing catalogue.

Rumours have been flying for years about Bloodborne coming to PC, but so far, none have stuck. The most recent rumour came just this week, with dataminers seemingly having convinced themselves that Bloodborne is indeed currently playable on PC. Still nothing official from Sony themselves, however. But you know, we can always hope.

Whether Sony will end up listening to fans and introducing a more formal two to three year release gap between their PlayStation and PC versions remains to be seen, of course. Personally, I hope Final Fantasy 16 doesn't take much more than a year to come to PC, if only because I'm chomping at the bit to have an excuse to write about it for work. Square Enix have already said it definitely won't be coming to PC as soon as its six-month console exclusivity expires, but they also haven't dated a PC release either yet. I'll be sad if that ends up being two to three years down the line, but hey, I can always assault you with FF16 supporter posts in the meantime.