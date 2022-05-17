Bohemia Interactive confirm their next wargame is Arma Reforger, and it's out right now

Arma Reforger is the next game in the long-running military simulation series and will serve as an advance force for Arma 4, Bohemia Interactive have revealed during their ‘Future Of Arma’ stream today. Most of the information Bohemia had to relay was leaked over the weekend on Reddit, but it’s always good to get official confirmation of these things, amirite?

Today’s stream announced that Arma Reforger is available now in early access on Steam and is bringing the series to console for the first time through Game Preview on Xbox Series X/S. Arma 4 is coming, by the way, but Bohemia have yet to set a real date for when that will be, telling RPS that development is “ongoing”. They also describe Arma Reforger as a “work-in-progress”. In its just-released early access version, there are two multiplayer modes to battle in across the 164 square kilometres of map: team-versus-team in ‘Conflict’ and a scenario editor that operates in real-time called ‘Game Master’.

Bohemia say Arma Reforger is a standalone platform with a twofold purpose. On the one hand, it allows the Arma community explore their new Enfusion engine for modding, while also letting the devs working on Arma 4 gather intel and feedback ahead of that game’s eventual release. Reforger’s setting is Everon, the same island featured in Arma: Cold War Assault, originally published in 2001. You can play as the United States or Soviet Russia during the tail-end of the Cold War in the 1980s.

Today’s reveal does seem to be about sending Bohemia’s snazzy new-fangled engine down the catwalk more than anything else. Bohemia first let the world know that they were working on a new engine in December last year, and said they’d be using it for any future Arma games. It is a nifty-looking improvement over the Real Virtuality engine Arma’s been using ever since it used to be Operation: Flashpoint, and my desktop fainted every time I tried to run it. See for yourself in the trailer above.

Arma Reforger is out now in Early Access on Steam. Arma 4 will be out when it’s done.