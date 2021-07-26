Build your own 10 game bundle for £4.29 / $4.99 at Fanatical

Reliable games retailer Fanatical are offering a bevvy of discounted games today in their 'Build Your Own All-Stars Bundle' event. You can pick up one game for 89p ($1), five for £2.59 ($3) or ten for £4.29 ($5), making your selections from 20 games in total.

There aren't any particularly recent AAA releases here, but it's still a good chance to play some great games at some heretofore unseen low prices. Best of all, most of these games are being sold in comprehensive bundles that include all of the post-launch content or even a whole series of games in the case of Leisure Suit Larry.

The highlights for me include island dictator-'em-up Tropico 4, sci-fi roguelite Sword of the Stars: The Pit and 'one of 2009's best strategy games' according to Alec Meer (RPS in peace) - AI War: Fleet Command. There are also five decent racing games on offer for fans of the genre, including WRC 7, V-Rally 4, GRIP Combat Racing, TT Isle of Man and Gas Guzzlers Extreme. That collection runs the gamut from sim to arcadey and two wheels to four, so there ought to be something for all tastes there.

Here's the full list of titles available to bundle-ers, with links to RPS coverage if it exists - some of these games are old enough that coverage may not have been properly tagged, so apologies if I've missed any!

Finally, it's worth noting that you get a 5% off coupon with the purchase of a bundle, so if you're planning on picking up another game and Fanatical is competive on price - which they often are! - then you can get a slight discount with that too.

What do you make of the games in this bundle offering - are they any you've played and recommend? Let me know in the comments below.