Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 brings back Hijacked map

Season 4 of Call Of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War kicks off next week on June 17th, and at tonight's Summer Game Fest Treyarch revealed a little of what to expect. The big reveals were a satellite crashing into Verdansk, and a handful of new maps coming to Cold War's multiplayer mode - including Hijacked, an old favourite 6v6 cruise ship map that's returning from Black Ops 2.

This news is all very map-oriented it seems, as Warzone's Verdansk looks as though a satellite has crashed, taking a few buildings down with it, and leaving parts of Verdansk covered in debris.

Then there's Cold War's ocean-bound map, Hijacked. I've always been a fan of shooters being set on boats, although it makes me sad that most of the time you can't just throw yourself overboard for a swim. Other maps incoming to Cold War include Collateral, a 6v6 or 12v12 map set in a sandy desert area, and Amsterdam, a 2v2 Gunfight (the tournament-style mode) map set in, well, a city in the Netherlands.

Lastly, we got a few hints at things to come in Cold War's zombies mode. I definitely saw a dragon zombie, and some rather large new enemies.

Activision and Treyarch say they'll have more info about all things Season 4 on June 14th, so keep an eye out for that if you're interested. There are rumours that Warzone might be getting a whole new WW2-themed map, perhaps we'll hear more about that then?

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on all the latest news.