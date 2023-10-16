When does the MW3 beta end? Date and time revealed

When does the Modern Warfare 3 beta end? After starting on Thursday 12th October, the crossplay open beta for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ends on Monday 16th October. Here are the exact MW3 beta end times:

US West: 10am PDT (Monday 16th)

10am PDT (Monday 16th) US Central: 12pm CDT (Monday 16th)

12pm CDT (Monday 16th) US East: 1pm EDT (Monday 16th)

1pm EDT (Monday 16th) UK: 6pm BST (Monday 16th)

6pm BST (Monday 16th) Europe: 7pm CEST (Monday 16th)

7pm CEST (Monday 16th) Japan: 2am JST (Tuesday 17th)

2am JST (Tuesday 17th) Australia: 4am AEST (Tuesday 17th)

At these times, players across all platforms (PC, Xbox, and Playstation) will no longer be able to access the MW3 beta, and will have to wait until the game's full release on Friday 10th November 2023.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta period began with a Playstation-exlusive beta running from Friday 6th October to Tuesday 10th October, although only players who had pre-ordered MW3 were able to play on the first two days of the beta, from 6th-7th October.

After that, the open beta for MW3 began on Thursday October 12th. This beta has been open for players across all platfroms, but again only players who had pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 were able to play for the first two days, from 12th-13th October. So if you're an Xbox or PC player who didn't pre-order the game, the only dates you're able to play the game are between the 14th and 16th October.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta features all the usual 6v6 game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint, combined into a playlist called Moshpit. Players are also able to try out the brand new Modern Warfare 3 Cutthroat mode, which involves a round-based 3v3v3 battle to the death with no respawns. There is also the large-scale Ground War mode to play, and the Counter-Strike-esque Search and Destroy mode returning from previous Call Of Duty games.

The MW3 beta also features a number of familiar maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 and other COD titles, including Rust, Highrise, Skidrow, Favela, and Estate. The limited beta armory of weapons also features a number of familiar guns, albeit using different names than players might be used to, such as the MCW and SVA 545 Assault Rifles, and the Striker SMG.

If you've missed your chance to try out Modern Warfare 3 for free, not to worry. Activision have confirmed that MW3 will be coming to Game Pass, though this will happen sometime in 2024, which means if you want to play the game again this year you'll need to purchase the full game.

So if you're reading this sometime before 6pm BST on Monday, hurry up and get in there if you want to try out Modern Warfare 3's beta before it ends! Why not check out our guide to the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts so you can focus on all the best weapons early on?