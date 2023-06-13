Capcom pragmatically delays Pragmata, this time indefinitely

Capcom had a decent showing at their Showcase presentation last night, though it did also deliver the news that the mysterious Pragmata has been delayed once again. The news came in the form of a short trailer that did show off some very brief snippets of gameplay, opening up with an honestly quite fun sequence showing the young girl we've seen in previous trailers making a cute drawing apologising for the indefinite delay.

We did technically learn one thing from the trailer, that being the young girl's name: Diana. There's no new information on who she actually is yet, or who the man that seems to be carrying her around is, but hey, it's better than nothing.

The trailer ended with a slightly more detailed explanation where the Pragmata team wrote: "To all our expectant fans, it is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata. Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possibly can, but we need more time. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience. Thank you for your continued support."

Based on the tiny bit of gameplay that was shown, all you can really garner from it is that you'll be doing some walking, running, and dodging around a space station, though it does seem like there'll be some shooting involved too, and Diana might have some fancy powers as well. You know, usual video game stuff.

Pragmata was first announced in 2020, and was initially expected to launch in 2022, but towards the end of 2021 it received a delay into 2023. There's no release year attached now, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens with it.

It wasn't all bad news at the Capcom Showcase though, as another batch of Ace Attorney games are being compiled into a new collection. There's also a Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective demo available now ahead of its release later this month.