Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess is a mystery, but a pretty one

One big mystery in tonight's Xbox Games Showcase was the announcement of Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess, a new game from Capcom. It's some sort of action game seemingly steeped in Japanese mythology and it has monsters and an awful lot of masks and that's about all we can say for certain right now. But it is very pretty! It looks neat! See for yourself in the trailer below.

As for what it is, ah, well, some sort of third-person game "blending action and strategy." Which does. Some stuff. Weirdly, Capcom seem to not be acknowledging the fact that they just announced a whole new game. They have not explained anything about it or even mentioned its existence. Presumably they're going to pretend the announcement is one big surprise during their own livestreamed showcase on Monday, which starts at 11pm BST.

For now, here's the vague blurb relayed by Microsoft on the Xbox blog:

"Fend off foul creatures and lead the Spirit Stone Maiden on her path. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a brand new title which upholds Capcom's legacy of original and innovative works. This labor of love follows in the tradition of truly unique titles such as Okami and Shinsekai – Into The Depths. Explore an incredible world in which traditional Japanese aesthetics are brought to stunning life by the power of RE Engine. Enjoy a unique gameplay experience blending action and strategy. Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man."

I might not know what it is, but I do like it

The game which first came to mind for me was Asura's Wrath, a game grounded in Buddhist mythology and starring the world's angriest demigod, a man so angry you can interrupt enemies' cutscene monologues by punching them with his many arms. Something about the corrupting meat and the dancing masked figures felt Asura-y to me. Ah, I still hope that game might come to PC one day.

Capcom haven't announced when Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess is coming, but it will be on Game Pass on launch day. It's also hitting Xbox Xeries XS.

