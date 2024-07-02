Demon-battling escort 'em up Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess gets a demo on Steam

When Edwin disappeared into the hot mists of Summer Games Fest we couldn't know he would return with a crazed look in his eye, raving about "phantasmagorical mulch" and insisting: "As of this week, I am seriously excited by tower defence." That's because he played Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess, the upcoming action strategy game about defending a maiden from colourful monsters and recruiting villagers to cleanse demonic defilement. Developer Capcom released a demo for the game yesterday, ahead of its July 19th release date. So now the rest of us can join Edwin in becoming entranced by the swirling colours of this sword-swinger.

The demo is available on Steam, and the developers say that if enough people play it (and gather enough of a certain type of collectible) they'll include some themed gear for your characters in the full release, namely costumes based on calligraphic wolf simulator Okami. They announced all this in Capcom Next, the studio's marketing broadcast that also covered some news about the Dead Rising remaster and a confirmation that they are working on the next Resident Evil. They said nothing about Dino Crisis, and their silence on this issue continues to provoke the howling laments of everyone ever.

As for Kunitsu-Gami, it's being priced at £40/$50. "It will take no less than 20 hours just to clear the story," said the game's producer producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi when Automaton asked how the price reflected the scope of the game. "Then, of course, there will also be missions and challenges to clear after completing the story, so I think the volume of the game is comparable to that of a full priced title.”

20 hours sounds grand. I'm downloading the demo as I type. Edwin described it as "unabashedly ornate" and concluded it was the best game he played at Summer Game Fest. That, plus all the sword swishing in the trailers, has me convinced enough to give it a bash. I love the way the katana seems to wound the air itself, creating a gorgeous kaleidoscopic ribbon as it flows through space. The enemy design of the Seethe (the creepy-beautiful demons you'll be fighting) is also quite something. So many hands!