Corsair's RM1000x Shift PSU is £50 off refurbished from Scan
£110 versus £160 for a recently released PCIe 5.0 1000W 80+ Gold power supply.
Corsair's RM1000x Shift power supply is quite a tempting one for any PC build, providing 1000W of power at 80+ Gold efficiency - but the best feature here is its conveniently reachable side-mounted connector placement. Corsair charges a premium for this feature, with the PSU normally going for £160, but today you can pick up a refurbished unit from Scan in the UK for just £110. That's a sizeable savings and well worth considering.
Get the Corsair RMx Shift Series 1000W PCIe 5.0 80+ Gold Modular (Refurbished) PSU - £110 (was £125)
As you'd expect, this placement suits some cases more than others, as extremely cramped cases with no room on the side of the PSU won't accommodate the cables necessary - but dual-chamber designs where there's more room between the PSU and the side panel are perfect for this style.
I recently built a PC in NZXT's excellent H6 Flow case, which is in this dual-chamber style, and plugging things into the (normally-oriented) PSU connectors was by far the most annoying part of the whole build - as you're still having to kind of push connectors in one at a time, often without being able to see what you're pushing into. It's not a huge hassle considered across the lifetime of your PC, but given that this PSU isn't much more than a regular option, I'd say it's worth the upgrade to have a nicer build experience!
As well as the side-mounted connectors, you also get all of the modern conveniences including PCIe 5.0 support (ie being able to directly connect to the special Nvidia RTX 40-series power connector without the need for an adapter). The PSU also meets more stringent testing standards from Cybenetics with Gold and A ratings, gets solid reviews and supports a zero-RPM silent mode at low load levels - nice.