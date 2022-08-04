Crypt Of The NecroDancer's developers just surprise announced a successor

The developers of Crypt Of The NecroDancer just sneakily announced a followup. It's called Rift Of The NecroDancer, and it's a "standalone rhythm game in the NecroDancer universe." You can watch its surprise reveal below, at the end of the trailer for the newly released Synchrony DLC for Crypt Of The NecroDancer.

Developers Brace Yourself Games backed up the news on Twitter by tweeting the Rift Of The NecroDancer logo. "I hope you didn't think the new DLC was all we had up our sleeves", says the tweet, but there's no other information about what Rift is. Sequel? Spin-off? A rhythm game but not a roguelike?

While a new standalone game is instantly exciting, the Synchrony DLC released in Steam Early Access today is no slouch. It adds online multiplayer, including co-op and versus modes, as well as three new characters, mod support, and new weapons and items and enemies. The three new characters are: Chaunter, who can possess enemies and use their powers; Suzu, a "speedy character with an invincible dash attack"; and Klarinetta who wields a two-handed sword. The mod support also includes an in-game mod portal for downloading people's work.

If that sounds of interest, you can grab Synchrony from Steam, where it's currently going with a 10% discount for £4.67/€5.12. It's the first expansion for Crypt Of The NecroDancer since the Amplified DLC launched in 2017.

And if you don't know why you should care about a rhythm roguelike or its successor, let Quinns explain why in the video from 2015: