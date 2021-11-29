DC Universe Online studio are making a Marvel MMORPG

An MMORPG set in the magical world of Marvel's wizards is apparently in development at the studio behind DC Universe Online. That news comes from a new financial presentation from Enad Global 7, the parent company of folks include DCUO devs Dimensional Ink Games and DCUO publishers Daybreak. What actually is the Marvel MMO? A secret, for now. But I wouldn't feel wrong making some assumptions.

Enad Global 7 are a Swedish company who own studios including DCUO devs Dimensional Ink, MechWarrior 5 devs Piranha Games, publishers Sold Out, and Daybreak Game Company, the folks behind MMOs including PlanetSide 2, H1Z1, and EverQuest. Not a big name, but they have quietly made some big acquisitions in the past few years. And apparently they've managed to land a big license, going by this month's new investor presentation.

All we know about the mysterious Marvel MMO is the little said on one slide:

Unannounced MMORPG Marvel IP based massively multiplayer online game

Being developed by Dimensional Ink Studios in Austin, TX

Led by Jack Emmert, who designed and helmed City Of Heroes, and currently leads DCUO

Given the history of studios and people involved, it's tempting to guess a broad shape a Marvel superhero MMO could take. I mean, it could alternatively be a daily life RPG about doing office jobs, shopping at the supermarket, socialising, dating, and raising a family in a world constantly facing threat which threaten to not only blow up the Tesco but erase our world from the timeline. Probably not though.

Given that the game isn't even formally announced yet, I wouldn't expect it anytime soon.