The Marvel MMORPG from the DC Universe Online devs has been cancelled

Remember when it emerged that the folks behind DC Universe Online were working on a Marvel MMORPG back in November? You know, the one that was being led by Jack Emmert, co-founder of Cryptic Studios and designer of City Of Heroes? Well, hope you weren’t too excited because it’s been cancelled by parent company Enad Global 7.

In a statement on their website, Enad Global 7 said that the cancellation was due to the board deciding they wanted to “change the development priorities and reallocate resources within the group to focus on alternative long-term projects”. So that means shuffling around the 500 million Swedish krona (£40 million) they’d earmarked for the Marvel MMO over the next three years to several smaller investments instead. EG7 say these would include “previously announced major upgrades” for The Lord Of The Rings Online and DC Universe Online, along with original intellectual properties.

Daybreak’s DC Universe Online has been ducking into phone booths to get changed since 2011, so it’s getting on a bit now, although it's still nowhere near as ancient as World Of Warcraft. Richard Cobbett revisited DCUO for RPS in 2016, but thought it was “a bit plasticky” five years on. “It shows its age about as much as City of Heroes did by the end, despite being a far more modern game,” he said, “but it's still the best bet for either creating your own superhero, or entering a familiar world.”

If you were really looking forward to some Marvel on your desktop then there’s always the recently revealed Marvel Snap CCG that’s launching later this year on PC, I guess. Or you can always change allegiances and have a pop at the free-to-play DCUO on Steam.