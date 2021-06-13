Diablo 2 remaster arrives September 23rd

Reader dear, you have three months to put your life in order and prepare to revert to a larval state of Nightmare Baal runs. Blizzard today confirmed that Diablo II Resurrected, the remaster of their fantastic action-RPG from the year 2000, will launch on September 23rd. I'll see YOU on the Blood Moor.

Resurrected pretties up ye olde game with new 3D art to replace the old sprites and such, but is still Diablo 2 v1.14 at heart. And uUnlike the Warcraft 3 remaster, D2 Resurrected won't replace the original game. If you own it, you'll still be able to play it same as ever. And apparently the two are so similar at heart, you can load original saves into the remaster.

I have been impressed by Blizzard's commitment to the old style, going so far as to dig up the old 3D models used to create the originals spirites then reworking into new models - Tyrael's glorious wings are straight from that 3D model.

An open beta is planned, and you can sign sign up for a chance to get into earlier testing stages or pre-order for guaranteed early access to the open beta (never pre-order, you know that).

Diablo II: Resurrected is coming to PC via Battle.net on the 23rd of September. It'll also be on Switch, PlayStations, and Xboxes.

