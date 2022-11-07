If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 4 claimed to be launching in April 2023

An announcement may be coming at The Game Awards next month
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Diablo IV concept art showing heroes battling a horde of enemies.

Fresh hell could arrive in April 2023 in the form of a Diablo 4 launch, if new rumours are accurate. Windows Central and the XboxEra podcast both say they’ve heard the release window from sources. That’s not all, as details of the fantasy action RPG’s release could be announced on December 8th at The Game Awards, according to both sets of sources. These include pre-orders opening during the show, and a February 2023 open beta.

Watch on YouTube
Blizzard revealed Diablo 4's final class back in June, the Necromancer.

Rumours that Diablo 4 would appear at The Game Awards began circulating in summer, and have continued to crop up since. As revealed on their blog in August, Blizzard will be running Diablo 4 as a seasonal live-service game with microtransactions, although Blizzard insist that these won’t be “pay-for-power”. It’s now alleged that season one of Diablo 4 will begin in Q3 2023, regardless of the game’s purported spring launch.

The last Diablo to release was the ported mobile game Diablo Immortal, back in June this year. It didn’t go down well thanks to the frankly ludicrous costs to collecting the game’s best gear. Rebecca ran the numbers for us, and came out with a ballpark estimate of £46,000 to equip your character with the best gear as quickly as possible using Diablo 4’s premium currencies. Ouch.

Diablo 4 doesn’t have a firm release date beyond 2023 just yet, but it'll be coming to PC via Battle.net. We’ll be covering The Game Awards next month, so we’ll let you know if anything more concrete’s announced there.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch