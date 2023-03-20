Want to know the Diablo 4 open beta date and time? Bloodthirsty Barbarians, spell-slinging Sorcerers, and other fantasy folk unite - the Diablo 4 open beta is almost here. Diablo 4 will once again send you hacking-and-slashing your way through demon crowds, chasing the best gear while cutting down big bosses throughout its open world. If you're eager to fight against the hordes of hell, but aren't sure when the open beta will start and end, then you're in the right place.

In this guide, we'll break down the Diablo 4 open beta release date and time. We'll also cover the Diablo 4 open beta preload time, so that you're ready to go as soon as the beta unlocks this weekend, and break down everything you can do over the open beta weekend.

Diablo 4 open beta date and time

The Diablo 4 open beta starts on Friday March 24 at 4pm GMT. It will end on Monday March 27 at 7pm GMT.

You can find the exact Diablo 4 open beta date and time in your region below:

West Coast US: Friday March 24, 9am PDT - Monday March 27, 12pm PDT

Friday March 24, 9am PDT - Monday March 27, 12pm PDT East Coast US: Friday March 24, 12pm EDT - Monday March 27, 3pm EDT

Friday March 24, 12pm EDT - Monday March 27, 3pm EDT UK: Friday March 24, 4pm GMT - Monday, March 27, 8pm BST

Friday March 24, 4pm GMT - Monday, March 27, 8pm BST Europe: Friday, March 24, 5pm CET - Monday, March 27, 9pm CEST

The clocks change in the UK and Europe on Sunday March 26, so the beta will end at 8pm BST in the UK, and at 9pm CEST in Europe on Monday March 27.

Diablo 4 open beta preload time

The Diablo 4 open beta will be available to preload from Wednesday March 22 and 4pm GMT.

You can find the exact Diablo 4 open beta preload date and time for your region below:

West Coast US: Wednesday March 22, 9am PDT

Wednesday March 22, 9am PDT East Coast US: Wednesday March 22, 12pm EDT

Wednesday March 22, 12pm EDT UK: Wednesday March 22, 4pm GMT

Wednesday March 22, 4pm GMT Europe: Wednesday March 22, 5pm CET

You'll need just over 82GB free on your storage device to download the Diablo 4 open beta, so make sure to finish up any large games if you need to clear some space.

Those who have already downloaded the Diablo 4 beta during its early access period (last weekend for those who preordered) will not need to download the beta again. You'll simply be able to hop straight in when the beta opens again on Friday.

You can play as the Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer in the Diablo 4 open beta.

Diablo 4 open beta details

The Diablo 4 open beta includes the Prologue and all of Act 1, in which you'll explore the Fractured Peaks.

However, it's worth noting that no progress will carry over to the full game. When the Diablo 4 open beta ends, your progress will delete automatically.

The open beta will include all five classes: Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer.

The Druid and Necromancer were not previously available in the early access beta period, so they're new additions for everyone to try during the open beta weekend.

Ashava is a world boss that you can fight in the Diablo 4 open beta, and it drops some of the best gear.

Since this is just a taste of Diablo 4, the maximum level cap for the open beta is level 25. You will not be able to progress past level 25, but you can reach the level cap on all five classes if you wish.

Throughout the open beta, you can complete main quests, side quests, tackle world events, and conquer Strongholds with up to three other players in online co-op. There are also plenty of dungeons to explore, in typical Diablo fashion.

Those seeking the best loot can test their mettle against a powerful world boss known as Ashava.

The Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic is available to those who reach level 20 during the open beta.

Diablo 4 open beta rewards

There are three rewards to earn during the Diablo 4 open beta, each with specific milestones that you'll need to reach over the weekend.

Below, you'll find a full list of Diablo 4 open beta rewards and learn how to earn them all:

Initial Casualty Title: Reach Kyovashad with one character.

Reach Kyovashad with one character. Early Voyager Title: Reach level 20 with one character.

Reach level 20 with one character. Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic: Reach level 20 with one character.

The Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic is clearly the best of the bunch, granting you a backpack within which there is an animated sleeping wolf pup. It's very cute.

Unlike your character progression and other gear, all three beta rewards will carry into the full game. Make sure to earn them now so that you can laud the Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic over others when Diablo 4 launches fully on June 6.

That wraps up our guide on the Diablo 4 open beta date and time. Get ready to slay some demons, and we'll see you in the Fractured Peaks - assuming that the early access beta server woes don't crop up again.