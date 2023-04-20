Diablo 4 will invite players to test its servers one last time before launch

Diablo 4 has already had a closed and open beta, but aspiring hack-and-slashers will get one last chance to test the action-RPG sequel before it launches in June. From May 12th to May 14th, Blizzard are hosting a "Server Slam", in which one and all are invited to test "the durability of our servers."

Blizzard announced the Server Slam during the latest Developer Update live stream.

The Server Slam will feature the Prologue and entirety of Act 1 of Diablo IV and allow players to reach level 20 with the Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue or Sorcerer. Once players reach level 20, they will no longer gain Ability Points, but can continue to fight and earn gear.

None of the characters from the previous betas will carry over to the Server Slam, and progress made in the Server Slam won't carry over to the full game. The Server Slam does incorporate changes made based on player feedback to the previous beta, as outlined on the Diablo blog, and will have a Legendary drop rate in line with the eventual launch version.

If you're interested in participating, you can download the beta in preparation from May 10th by following the instructions in the Server Slam announcement. If you already have the previous Open Beta installed, an update for it will be available, also on May 10th.