Diablo IV hotfixes tweak classes, fix bugs, and make late-game enemies stronger

Hotfix as hell

Diablo 4 image showing Lilith and Elias together in a room lit with a blood-red glow.
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Diablo 4 has had a smooth launch so far during its early access period. Still, Blizzard's latest skeleton-clicker isn't perfect yet, and two new hotfixes were released yesterday in order to tweak the Sorcerer, the Rogue, and the strength of monsters later in the game.

Blizzard detailed Hotfixes 1 and 2, both released June 2nd, on the official forums. Hotfix 2 reduced the drop rate for an item and fixed a handful of bugs, including "miscellaneous stability and crash fixes". Hotfix 1 is more interesting, but the patch notes are short so I'll include them in full.

Sorcerer
Class Specialization

Flame Shield Enchantment

  • When Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it’s placed on full cooldown.
Rogue
Class Specialization

Inner Sight

  • After Inner Sight’s unlimited Energy expires, there will be a 4 second delay before another enemy becomes marked.

Items

Shout Skill Cooldown Reduction

  • This affix will no longer appear on items.

Miscellaneous

  • Monster health values have been increased in later World Tiers.

Diablo IV becomes available for those who don't want to pre-order on June 6th. Our Diablo IV review is already live, however, in which Alice gives it the welcome-to-Bell treatment and damns it with faint praise, calling it "very well made" but lamenting that she "largely just gained awareness of how finite my life is." If you'd like to gain a similar awareness, we do of course have guides to Diablo 4's best classes.

