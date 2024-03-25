Dragon’s Dogma 2 modders are finding ways around the otherwise acclaimed RPG's controversial microtransactions

Everyone likes Dragon's Dogma 2, it seems. Except everyone also seems to dislike one specific part of Dragon’s Dogma 2: the fantasy sequel’s microtransactions. But that one dull spot has already been polished out by modders, who are offering more convenient (and less expensive) ways to pick up items that you’ll either need to potentially grind or cough up real money for.

Despite what some corners of the internet might have you believe, Dragon’s Dogma 2’s paid DLC really isn’t as bad as it seems. As Capcom have since confirmed, most of the items you can pay real money for - typically a few quid each - can be found in-game, though you might have to search around for a bit to get them, making it a classic case of time versus money.

That said, offering microtransactions of any kind in an RPG that costs £60/$70 to begin with has understandably raised some folks’ hackles, leading to the otherwise critically-acclaimed game plummeting to a ‘Mostly Negative’ rating on Steam regardless of how they might feel about the particular context of the paid DLC items and their availability in-game.

On PC, at least, help is at hand in the form of modders, who have quickly taken advantage of the fact that the items can also be found in-game to mod their availability and price in order to make them even easier to obtain.

Image credit: Capcom/SilverEzredes

One such mod focuses on the Art of Metamorphosis item, which allows players to change their character’s appearance. Whereas the tome usually costs a fairly spenny 500 Rift Crystals - an in-game resource that’s slower than others to acquire, and coincidentally can also be bought with real money - the Ronseal-named Early N' Cheap Art of Metamorphosis mod changes its price to just 10 gold and makes it available for purchase from the first merchant in early settlement Melve and Philbert's in Vernworth, so you can pick it up earlier than usual. (Thanks, Eurogamer.)

Speaking of Vernworth, another mod, Crazy’s Shop, adds other items purchasable with real money - including Elite and Explorer Camping Kits, reviving Wakestones, Rift Crystals, Ferrystones used for fast-travel, encumbrance-boosting Golden Trove Beetles and more - to merchants in the town. Each new in-game day restocks the sellers with 255 of each item, meaning you can stock up easily - especially if you use a separate mod to adjust their price.

Of course, there’s no obligation to buy any of the paid DLC - especially as you can eventually find the same items in-game - or install any of these mods if you feel conflicted about playing the game as it was ‘intended’, but at least having the option means that those put off by the idea of either having to invest their time or money can do away with having to spend either.

What modders can’t currently fix are Dragon’s Dogma 2’s performance problems, which can require some chunky PC specs to overcome - far beyond what the Steam Deck can offer. Capcom have said they’re looking at fixing issues such as crashes and freezes caused by the game’s high CPU usage - apparently dedicated to tracking all of its characters - so hopefully everyone will be able to enjoy what otherwise sounds like one of 2024’s best games so far without any headaches soon enough.