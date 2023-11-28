Dragon's Dogma 2's leaked March release date has been confirmed

Dragon's Dogma 2's release date seemed to leak via European ratings board PEGI a little over a week ago, and sure enough, it's now confirmed. Capcom's fantasy sequel will launch on March 22nd, 2024, and there's a new trailer.

Two new minutes of Dragon's Dogma 2.

The news was confirmed during this evening's Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase, which was around 13 minutes long and included the above trailer. Game director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi then breakdown some of the trailer's contents, including showing an extended fight against giant, stony boss monster Talos.

Dragon's Dogma became a cult classic in the years after release, for its deadly nighttime combat, monster-grappling, and unusual pawn system. The sequel seems to revive all those oddities, with the showcase featuring the player clambering about on Talos to whack at its weak points.

Edwin got a chance to play Dragon's Dogma 2 back in September and found it similar to its predecessor to a fault.

I'm conscious that complaints about the game being overfamiliar might not mean much to readers who, God, possibly weren't even alive when the original was released, so let me reiterate: however old hat, fights in Dragon's Dogma are absolutely glorious and often, mad as a bag of adders. At one point I did a nocturnal quest to rescue somebody's herb-gathering brother, the luckless Norbet, which led to me and my Pawns fighting a ghost that fed on light, making our lanterns a wonderful liability. It was pandemonium. My wizard Pawn immediately levitated and started belching thunderbolts everywhere, my thief Pawn got a bit carried away with blink attacks and aggroed a passing wolfpack, and here's me, standing in the middle of it all, firing holy arrows at health bars in the dark.

Which, honestly, sounds great. I'm looking forward to getting to grips with its fantasy creatures next spring.