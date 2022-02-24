Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 175: the best nightclubs in games special

Another week, another episode where I get the number wrong again. Contrary to what I say on the recording, this is in fact episode 175 of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast. I probably got it wrong because I'd been up all night at the discotheque. Yes, this week we're taking a suggestion from the listeners and talking about our favourite nightclubs in games. And three more qualified people to talk about clubbing you would not meet.

But first this week there's some big Henry "Vitamin H" Cavill news to get out of the way, plus we discuss drinking animal blood in VIP sections (which is what rich people do), and at what point it stops being cool to go to a nightclub. For me? Almost immediately. And me and Matthew have actually been playing a game, but it's a PlayStation game so please don't listen to us talk about it. But you should definitely listen to Matthew's Hitman-themed Cavern Of Lies.

Links

Obviously Nate and Matthew both have a lot to say about the Berlin rave in Hitman 3.

Matthew mentions some very high-up clubs, like the Mile High Club in the Just Cause games, or the one in Black Ops 2 featuring yer actual Skrillex.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines has at least one weirdo club in each area of the game, usually with some species of sexually deviant theming. There's also some good stupid dancing in Bloodlines but also, of course, Mass Effect.

Shout out to Strobophagia, a horror game that dares to be a bit different.

Matthew also lets us in on the little club Easter egg in Halo: Reach

Recommendations this week are The Director's Cut podcast, a favourite rec of Matthew's, Guillermo del Toro's latest film Nightmare Alley, and Daddy Kibble aka Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola