Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 176: the best regular jobs in games special

Full disclosure: this episode of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast was initialy going to be called the best menial jobs in games special, but half way through we decided we didn't like the term, and also that it was limiting the scope of the episode, so we changed it to regular jobs. Basically we're talking about when you do normal work in games that isn't hero-slaying-monster type stuff, you know?

A really bumper number of digressions this week, though. The train really gets derailed early as we start talking about Elden Ring, and thus, naturally, what bit of Matthew a king would steal for said king's own body? (The answer is Matthew's nice soft hair). We hear more about Nate's orc/goblin dolls house too, of course, and at certain points in the podcast do manage to drag things back round to talking about the actual topic of the podcast. Plus, Nate has a Cavern Of Lies this week which is themed about, er, Nate.

Links

Obviously we talk about Fable and the mini-jobs you can do in that, be it pouring pints, chopping wood, or making pies for four days straight.

Nate sort-of-fondly remembers making pizzas for trees in Logical Journey Of The Zoombinis.

In survival games like Don't Starve you have to do jobs, although we argue whether it counts because the stakes (staying alive) are higher.

There are some GTA games where you do jobs like delivery driving, and in Yakuza: Like A Dragon you do jobs in a very Yakuza way.

Nate talks about the time he spent hours looking at crab bellies in Deadliest Catch: The Game.

There's a whole genre of job sim games - Train Station Renovation, House Flipper, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and, of course, the train and trucker games. EuroTruck Simulator, for example.

Remember Desert Bus? Desert Bus For Hope is still going and raising millions of dollars for charity.

And, of course, we couldn't talk about jobs in games without mentioning RPS favourite Wilmot's Warehouse

Here is a terrible Star Trek TNG comedy rap that is NSFW and very 00s.

Recommendations this week are Reacher, a TV show about a large man, inexplicable comedy reality show Last One Laughing/Documental, and Birmingham Wildlife Conservation Park.