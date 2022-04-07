Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 181: the best mums in games special

Like all badly behaved children, we're guiltily celebrating Mother's Day a week late this year on The Electronic Wireless Show podcast. This time we're talking about our favourite mothers in games, which basically means we're talking about a bunch of angels and monsters.

But come for the mother chat, stay for the cursed chickens, Matthew's eel/snake hatred, and a description of the very real way that Henry Cavill eats eggs. Plus I play one of the best Cavern Of Lies I think I've ever done. Apologies again for sounding a bit echoey this week as I await the delivery of everything I own.

Brief discussion on whether GLaDOS from Portal counts as a mother, before deciding she has quite strong mum energy.

We attempt to place Dr. Tenenbaum on good mum/bad mum sliding scale based on her involvement with the Little Sisters in BioShock (on the whole she is more bad mum than good mum imo).

The Empress in Dishonored is an interesting mum given she hangs around as a judgemental stress ball after dying.

Samara in Mass Effect 2 is a difficult one to place on the bad mum/good mum scale. She wants to kill her daughter = bad mum; her daughter is a sex-murderer = good mum??

Freya in God Of War is another conflicted mother figure.

And of course, Nate gets to bring up Horizon Zero Dawn again, his most favourite game ever. Lots of mother analogies in that, innit.

The greatest Dunkirk edit ever, well worth a minute of your time.

Recommendations this week are Apple TV's Pachinko, the vessel finding website VesselFinder.com, and to avoid taking home any chicks to look after them for a school.