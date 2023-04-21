If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Every aspect of Total Tank Generals exudes competence

Patton recognition

Close up on a pitched battle on the hexagonal map tiles in Total Tank Generals
I am once again spending a candidate for this year's Summer Strategy Game For When Brain Is Melt. Total Tank Generals is possibly the best introduction to wargames I've ever played, but to call it a light strategy game would feel like a disservice. If you're used to heavier fare this may still scratch the itch.

It's not that it's particularly simple, but it feels so damn clean and effortless to play. You'll know what you're doing in minutes, but still find a decent challenge, with lots of options but minimal analysis paralysis. I'm honestly finding it hard to fault.

