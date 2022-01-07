Forget time loops, I hope 2022 brings us more time skips

Forget time loops, I hope 2022 brings us more time skipsHear me out
2021 was the year of the time loop wasn't it? Deathloop topped a lot of charts and made an appearance in our game of the year list. Twelve Minutes: a timeloop thriller. Lemnis Gate: a tactical FPS where you out time loop one another. The Forgotten City, the Outer Wilds DLC, watching a man throw a “traditional shaped returning” boomerang on YouTube. All of them, time loops.
I’m absolutely sick of them. So here’s me hoping that 2022 is the year of the "time skip", instead. Or at least, one of these coming years an excessive number of games built around skipping time. Yes, they aren't without their flaws, but I'd argue they're less repetitive and capable of greater surprise. Alright, at least hear me out.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information