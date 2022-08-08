Frantic possession puzzler Demons Happened deserves more attention

Frantic possession puzzler Demons Happened deserves more attentionHusk a move
Demons happened. There's your plot. More specifically, they apparently happened to everyone except you, but the process still messed with your tv, so there's nothing for it but to fight your way through them to some kind of solution.
Demons Happened is a curious blend of very rapid action faintly reminiscent of Hotline Miami, and an Abe's Oddysee type of puzzle game. Such disparate genres don't often blend as well as this, and I'm disappointed that it hasn't got a bigger reception.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information