Get £/$100 off the Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL Wireless this Black Friday

If you’re someone who struggles with desk space, a tenkeyless keyboard could be a useful way to maximise your desktop area. By slicing off the rarely used numpad keys, a TKL board gives you a little extra room to wiggle your mouse, or actually put a cup of coffee to one side rather than jamming it somewhere between your keyboard and your monitor. The only problem with TKL boards is they tend to be slightly more expensive than their bulkier counterparts, meaning you often end up paying extra money for less keyboard overall. But if you are in the market for a slimmer typing solution, then right now you can get £100 off one of the best TKL keyboards this Black Friday.

The G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL is basically the exact same peripheral as our best wireless gaming keyboard, just with the numpad removed. So you get the same thin, lightweight aluminium base, the same low-profile GL switches, the same hyper-responsive mechanical keys, and the same impressive battery life. Most crucially of all, although it's a TKL board, you don't lose the all-important volume wheel that Katharine was so impressed by in her review. "so smooth, so elegant, and so, so gorgeous to the touch". The TKL board's volume wheel is slightly narrower, but still designed on the same principles.

While not quite our best Wireless TKL board – that award goes to the Logitech G Pro X TKL - the G915 Wireless TKL is still an excellent alternative, especially at this deal price. If you're in the UK, you can currently grab one of these from Amazon £125, down from £230. If you're US based, Amazon has it down to $130 from $230. So even if your desk space is at a premium, you won't have to pay one to get the most out of it.