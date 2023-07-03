Get a "Like New" Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue for £30.71

I don't need to tell you that Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller is one of the best PC gamepads, but what I should mention is that you can pick up one of these controllers in Shock Blue for £30.73 when you buy a "Used - Like New" model from Amazon Warehouse in the UK.

To get this deal, just visit the product page linked below, then click the button labelled "New & Used (45) from £37.99" to see other buying options. From here, find the model retailing for £38.41 and add it to your basket. Go to the checkout, and you'll see that 20% has been knocked off the price, bringing the controller to a tidy £30.73.

This is what the checkout page should look like, for your reference.

If you're familiar with these controllers, then this is all the info you're likely to need! If you're not so familiar, then I'll just add that Microsoft's first-party Xbox controller supports Bluetooth, USB-C and lower-latency 2.4GHz wireless via the optional Xbox Wireless Adapter for PC. The controller is nicer than its Xbox One era predecessor, with an extra share button, improved buttons and textured grips.

It's also worth noting that the controller comes with two AA batteries, but I'd recommend picking up some rechargeables like the well-rated Panasonic Eneloop Pro or a battery pack that recharges over USB. Both options work fine, and should be a little better for the planet (and your wallet) over the long run than going through a set of non-rechargeable AAs repeatedly.

That just about does it for now, so thanks for reading and I'll catch you for another deal very soon!