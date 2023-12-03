Get AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor for 37% off in the UK

From one AMD CPU to another - the last deal we posted was on an AM4 gaming-focused processor, the 5800X3D, and now we're looking at the opposite end of Team Red's lineup: the 7950X. This Zen 4 design includes 16 cores and 32 threads, making it their ultimate consumer CPU for highly threaded workloads like video production, 3D rendering... and yes, many video games too!

This is still a pretty expensive processor, but it's a relative steal versus its launch price of £770. Amazon are now asking just £483 for this flagship-grade model, and that seems a fair price given just how well this CPU performs in everything from games to scientific computing and video rendering.

Note that this CPU doesn't come with an included cooler, so you'll want to account for a air cooler or an AiO in your budget as well. The 7950X has a rated TDP of 170W, the highest of AMD's CPUs, and for this we'd ideally recommend a 280mm or 360mm AiO or a large tower cooler like the Noctua NH-D15. Of course, you could make do with a smaller cooling solution as well, as there are plenty of tools to rein in power consumption without a massive hit to performance, such is the efficiency of AMD's Zen 4 designs.

I think that's just about all you need to know for now, so I'll leave it there. Thanks for joining me once again and stay tuned for some more PC deals very soon - and I'll try not to do another AMD CPU again as that can't make for the most interesting reading if you're not in the market for one!