Get the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X CPU for just £367, down from £600

Only five in stock at this price.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, as featured in a Black Friday deals post
Quick! I try not to do the hard sell too often, but there are only five Ryzen 9 7900 CPUs available at the discount price of £367 on Amazon UK right now. This is a 40% savings versus the launch price of £599, a huge discount that surpasses the last deal we've seen on AMD's fastest 12-core, 24-thread CPU by more than £100.

I hope you can understand the excitement, as this is a great price for a high-end CPU that perfectly balances gaming and content creation performance, making it ideal for gamers that also indulge in video work, 3D rendering or coding.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X hasn't been reviewed by the good ship RPS, as far as I can see - although the confusingly named Intel 7900X did get an hands-on impressions piece back in 2017! Therefore, I hope it's not to crass of me to bring up my own 7900X review over on Eurogamer, where I dubbed the chip a 'welcome to the future'.

The 7900X performed splendidly in my testing, setting some gaming performance records that were only broken by the significantly more expensive 7950X - and the gaming-focused X3D chips some months later. The 7900X does a lot right then, with impressive content creation and gaming performance, excellent power consumption and useful DDR5/PCIe 5.0 support, and even outperformed the beastly 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X in video transcode and 3D rendering tests - with an even bigger advantage in gaming. Intel's 12th and 13th-gen competitors are also strong, but with worse power efficiency and a higher price (the 13900K is £520 for a version without integrated graphics!) it's easy to go for the Red Team at the high end - especially with this deep of a discount!

To sum up then, this is an awesome deal on one of the very fastest chips on the market, and it's well worth considering!

