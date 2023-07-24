Get the fastest 2TB SSD we've ever tested for £133

Samsung's 990 Pro 2TB SSD is the fastest gaming SSD on the market in terms of real-world performance - no wonder it's one of our top picks for gaming SSDs. Today you can pick up one of these 7300MB/s PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives for £133, down from its regular price of £170.

The Samsung 990 Pro is a fantastic drive, so it's definitely worth picking up at a reduced price. The benefit here is chiefly reduced load times for games and applications alike, but this sort of high-end TLC drive with a DRAM cache is also ideal for content creation workloads such as 4K or 8K video production. The 990 Pro even outperforms the early crop of PCIe 5.0 drives in our testing, so for the moment this is as fast as it gets!

If you want an alternative pick, the Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB is available for an even lower price - £110. Like the Samsung drive, each component from the flash memory to the controller is made by a major player in the flash memory market (SK Hynix), and it even hits the same spec points - including a PCIe 4.0 interface, up to 7000MB/s sequential reads and up to 1.4M IOPS random reads. That makes it an absolute titan in terms of real-world performance, and it's almost among the most efficient drive too - which can bring benefits for use in laptops.

I've been using this drive in a laptop for the past six months, and it's been a brilliant performer, so I have no qualms about recommending it as an alternative here. If you're willing to take on a slightly less known name, then check out some reviews and decide for yourself whether the 990 Pro is worth its slight premium. For me, it definitely is!