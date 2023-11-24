Get ViewSonic's 180hz Omni gaming monitors for less this Black Friday

Here's an unusual proposition this Black Friday, we've got two gaming monitors on offer for you to choose from. Ok, it's not that unusual. In fact, it's pretty standard for an event all about buying cheap kit. But they are very similar monitors, which makes deciding between them more interesting. I'm referring to the ViewSonic Omni VX2428J and VX2728J.

These are both fine 1080p monitors that boast IPS panels with 180hz refresh rates, making them ideal monitors for players who want to get the most out of fast-paced multiplayer games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone. They also both support AMD Freesync Premium, designed for low-latency, tear-free gaming to ensure your experience is as smooth as possible. Both monitors also come with a height-adjustable stand designed around practicality, an in-built headphone socket, and support for mounting on a 100x100mm VESA monitor stand.

UK Deals:

So what's the difference? Well, the clue's in their respective name. The VX2428J is a 24-inch monitor, while the VX2728J is a 27-inch monitor. And that slight size difference is reflected in their deal prices. The VX2428J is can be grabbed over at box for a flat £100, shaving £65 off the RRP. The VX2728J is also on box for twenty-five pounds extra, but that's down from £265, giving you more than half-price off. (No US deals for these I'm afraid. Apologies, American friends!)

As for which you should choose, well, the IPS panel should ensure a crisp display on either device, so for the price of a takeaway from Just Eat, you might as well shoot for the 27-inch, especially given how much you're saving overall. But if you're looking for something with an even higher refresh-rate, or perhaps fancy upgrading to UHD gaming, then check out our best Black Friday gaming monitor deals.