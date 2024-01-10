Grab our best cheap PCIe 4.0 SSD - in 2TB heatsink form - for just £87 from Box

SSD prices have risen sharply as of late, as the Black Friday and Christmas sale madness has been replaced with more realistic prices and low supplies for many popular models. However, there are still bargains to be had, including this 2TB Lexar NM790 Heatsink model that's down to £87 at Box's Ebay store using the code JANJOY15.

That code stops working after today, so grab a bargain on a top RPS SSD pick while you still can!

The advantage of the NM790 is that it hits a great balance between price and performance, with high-speed TLC NAND flash and a quick PCIe 4.0 controller, but without a more costly DRAM cache, instead relying on HMB tech to use your computer's memory for caching. This allows Lexar to hit some more aggressive price points than rivals like WD and Samsung, while delivering essentially equivalent performance.

In our testing, the NM790 routinely loaded games in nearly the same times as the top-tier WD SN850x (7.0s vs 6.7s), marking it out as one to watch - especially when discounts like this make it even cheaper than usual.

As you'd expect given the performance, the core specs are impressive - 7400MB/s reads, 6500MB/s writes, and more usefully for predicting real-world performance, up to 1M IOPS reads and up to 0.9M IOPS writes! A 1500 TBW longevity rating and give year warranty is also reassuring.