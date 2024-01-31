Grab the brand new AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D CPU to upgrade your old Ryzen PC for $249/£233

Do you want to build a PC? Not ready to give up your older Ryzen motherboard but still want great gaming performance? Previously your only option was the (superb) 5800X3D, which uses a 3D V-Cache to massively boost gaming performance, but now the cheaper 5700X3D is also available.

Made from silicon that wasn't quite good enough to turn into the 5800X3D, these processors boost slightly lower but come with the same complement of extra L3 cache, making them still head and shoulders above models like the 5600X, 5800X, 5900X and even 5950X - not to mention older Ryzen 1000, 2000 and 3000 models.

Following its launch this month, the brand new Ryzen 7 5700X3D is now available from B&H Photo and Amazon in the US for $249 or Amazon UK for £233, a great price that undercuts the $308 5800X3D significantly. Here's some links:

Early reviews of the 5700X3D suggest incredibly similar performance to the 5800X3D, within a few percentage points kind of similar. Looking at the specs, that's pretty easy to believe, with the 5800X3D having a quoted 4.5GHz boost speed while the 5700X3D's corresponding stat is 4.1GHz. That 400MHz isn't insignificant, but you have to remember that both of these processors will opportunistically boost until they hit thermal or power limits - and the frequencies they'll end up will end up being way closer that the rated boost figures would have you believe.