GTA5 nearly had story DLC that made Trevor a 007-style spy - until it was cancelled and turned into a GTA Online heist

As a somewhat deflating example of the money-churning might of GTA Online becoming the sole focus of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 5 efforts over the last decade, the actor who played Trevor in the ridiculously well-selling crime epic has teased some details of planned story DLC that would have turned the controversial protagonist into a James Bond-style spy. The pack supposedly got as far as shooting with the actors, only to end up cancelled and folded into a GTA Online heist.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Agent Trevor DLC was announced in 2013 before being officially cancelled alongside all story DLC for Grand Theft Auto V in 2017. Subsequently, datamined information revealed last year that three episodic story expansions had supposedly been in the works - the spy-themed Agent Trevor, an apparent successor to Red Dead Redemption’s Undead Nightmare in Zombie Apocalypse and a final extraterrestrial pack named, fittingly, Alien Invasion, which would’ve seen Trevor go to space.

According to a recent interview with Steven Ogg, who played Trevor in the game, Agent Trevor would have seen the chaotic criminal go undercover while working with federal agents. The expansion got as far as filming with the actors, before vanishing completely - even for those who had worked on it. (Thanks, The Loadout.)

“We did shoot some of that stuff with ‘James Bond Trevor’ - where he’s still kind of a fuck-up, but he’s doing his best to pretend to be [a secret agent],” Ogg said. “Then it just disappeared and they never did it, they never followed up on it.”

While Agent Trevor never surfaced as planned, further datamining has shed light on its apparent fate. Code for GTA Online’s Doomsday Heist makes reference to an AI network named Clifford, which was also referenced in the Agent Trevor plot. The other story DLC was partly transformed into another heist for GTA Online, Diamond Casino.

While Grand Theft Auto V’s story hasn’t been touched at all in the decade-plus since its launch - unlike the regular updates for GTA Online - Rockstar aren’t giving up on single-player stories entirely. GTA 6 was revealed with a trailer at the end of last year, returning the series to Vice City in a narrative centred around a pair of lead characters. It’s supposedly out on consoles next year, with no GTA 6 PC release date just yet - although we might not have our hands on any version of the game until 2026 at the earliest, if reports are to be believed.