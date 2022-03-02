Guardians Of The Galaxy is coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Guardians Of The Galaxy will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 10. Star-Lord for the cost of your subscription only. There are a handful of other games being added too.

Ed was pleased with the game in his Guardians Of The Galaxy review, calling it "refreshingly old-school." It's got bants. It's got combat that rewards creativity. It's got a nice Marvel-ish story. It's got more bants. Square Enix were disappointed that it didn't meet sales expectations, but that's not your problem, especially now that you don't have to actually buy it to play it.

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – March 3

Kentucky Route Zero – March 10

Young Souls – March 10

Other games coming soon to Game Pass on PC are:

Kentucky Route Zero is a classic, and I'm excited that more people will get to play it. It's a surrealist trip through Americana that defies a succinct explanation for a little news post. Suffice to say, its final act got a well-deserved Bestest Best from Alec in his Kentucky Route Zero review. And it was named one of our 25 best non-violent games on PC, too.

Back in the land of Game Pass, there are some updates coming for those of us who use the Xbox App on PC, too, making it easier to manage installations. That means choosing which folders games get installed to, being able to access the files to repair and move them, and the ability to mod more games.

And four games will be leaving Game Pass soon: Nier: Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight III, and The Surge 2.

According to the post, those aren't all the announcements lined up for this month, so keep your eyes peeled for more additions and disappearances.