Guardians Of The Galaxy didn't meet Square Enix's sales expectations

Despite being a critical hit and one of our favourite games of last year, Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy hasn't met publisher Square Enix's sales expectations. Just like Marvel's Avengers before it.

"Despite strong reviews, the game’s sales on launch undershot our initial expectations," says Square Enix's mid-year financial results. "However, sales initiatives that we kicked off in November 2021 and continued into the new year have resulted in sales growth, and we intend to work to continue to expand sales to make up for the title’s slow start." There's no mention of exactly what those expectations were, what the sales figures were, or how much they've grown since, but it's clearly not ideal.

It's a familiar comment, given Square Enix said similar about Marvel's Avengers back in 2020. That was a live service game, a worse game, and seemingly one that cost more money to make.

Guardians Of The Galaxy, meanwhile, is a singleplayer action-adventure with a sharp script from the makers of Deus Ex: Human Revolution. "Simply put, Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy is a really good time. Not only that, but its linear story-telling and fast, nippy pacing feels intensely refreshing after the bloat of, say, Far Cry 6 and the sometimes frustrating openness of Deathloop," wrote Ed in our Guardians Of The Galaxy review. "As it funnels you down a story filled with japes and jabs, I'm transported back to a happier, simpler time. If you're a Marvel fan, this feels unmissable. And even if you haven't got a clue what a Marvel is, it still delivers a very enjoyable romp through the stars."

Clearly people don't listen to us, though. Or maybe you do but Square Enix just have unreasonably high expectations - it's hard to say.