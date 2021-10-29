Want to know how long it takes to beat Guardians Of The Galaxy? This planet-hopping adventure takes you on the cosmic ride of your life in an original Guardians Of The Galaxy story, involving plenty of punching, shooting, and generally jumping around with jet boots. Throughout the adventure, you'll come across many classic characters, such as Cosmo the spacedog, Adam Warlock, Mantis, Fin Fang Foom, and Lady Hellbender. However, since it isn't based directly on a certain comic storyline or movie, it can be hard to judge how long you'll actually spend playing Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy.

This guide will break down how long it takes to beat Guardians Of The Galaxy, including a list of chapters so that you can figure out how far you are through the adventure.

How long is Guardians Of The Galaxy?

You can expect Guardians Of The Galaxy to take between 15 and 20 hours to complete. This is assuming that you don’t struggle with any particular fight, so expect that number to rise a bit if you play on the hardest difficulty. Since Guardians is a linear adventure, there aren’t many chances to go off the main path and explore, meaning most playthroughs will take a similar amount of time. However, Chapter 6 does give you some time to explore Knowhere and revel in various optional activities that might add an extra hour, but overall it won't really affect your playtime by much.

With most comics taking a few minutes to read, and only a handful of appearances in the MCU, you probably haven’t spent as long as you’d hope with this crew. Square Enix’s Guardians Of The Galaxy game might actually be the longest chance we get to spend with one incarnation of the team through a single storyline, so it’s a real treat for those of you eager to get some more time with this group of galactic mercenaries.

How many chapters are there in Guardians Of The Galaxy?

There are 16 chapters in Guardians Of The Galaxy. Here's a full list of every chapter, so that you can find out roughly where you are in the story:

Chapter 1: A Risky Gamble

Chapter 2: Busted

Chapter 3: The Cost of Freedom

Chapter 4: The Monster Queen

Chapter 5: Due or Die

Chapter 6: Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Chapter 7: Canine Confusion

Chapter 8: The Matriarch

Chapter 9: Desperate Times

Chapter 10: Test of Faith

Chapter 11: Mind Over Matter

Chapter 12: Knowhere To Run

Chapter 13: Against All Odds

Chapter 14: Into The Fire

Chapter 15: Broken Promises

Chapter 16: Magus

That covers everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Guardians Of The Galaxy. Of course, if you are playing on one of the higher difficulties, make good use of our tips and tricks guide to ensure you don't get stuck whilst fighting a particularly difficult enemy. If you want to know what we thought about Guardians Of The Galaxy, check out Ed's review.