Want to know how to convince the Worldmind in Guardians Of The Galaxy? The adventure to save the galaxy doesn’t just involve shooting Chitauri and cracking jokes. Throughout Guardians Of The Galaxy, you engage in conversations with various characters, in which you can make decisions that will alter the course of the game. Most of these have small, fairly insignificant consequences. However, the conversation with the Worldmind in Chapter 9 could help you get some crucial help in a difficult fight later in the game.

This guide will show you the correct choices to make to convince the Worldmind that Raker can be defeated in Guardians Of The Galaxy.

How to convince the Worldmind in Guardians Of The Galaxy

After defeating Captain Glory, you need to find a way to talk to the Worldmind and warn it of the imminent danger being created by Raker and his legion of believers. To gain access to the Worldmind and start the conversation, offer to pay your fine using the Milano’s communication interface. This will summon the Worldmind and start the conversation.

When you are talking to the Worldmind, you need to select the following options:

Share Intel

Question Strategy

Put In Perspective

Making these choices will cause a message to pop up in the top right corner of your screen, saying that you have ‘planted a seed of doubt in the Worldmind’s logic routines’. Whilst this may not seem like a definitive victory, the Worldmind will contemplate your conversation and return to help the Guardians Of The Galaxy in a later battle. If you don’t choose these options, the Worldmind will decide that Raker cannot be defeated and continue with its logical assumption that the galaxy can’t be saved from impending doom.

Afterwards, you will have to decide whether to pay your Nova Corps fine. Whilst this is part of the same section, paying the fine has no impact on the Worldmind’s decision, so feel free to skip the fine and save some units.

That covers everything that you need to know to convince the Worldmind in Guardians Of The Galaxy.