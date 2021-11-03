Want to know whether you should buy the Disabler in Guardians Of The Galaxy? Whilst on Knowhere during Chapter 6, you can look around and partake in a bit of shopping. Whilst looking between the various stalls, you will find a merchant who offers to sell you a disabler that will supposedly remove the Nova Corps tracker from your ship. This would mean you don’t need to pay the Nova Corps fine that you incurred earlier in Chapter 2. However, Knowhere is a seedy place, and it’s hard to be certain whether you might get conned.

This guide will explain whether you should buy the disabler on Knowhere in Guardians Of The Galaxy, so that you can avoid any scams.

Should you buy the disabler on Knowhere in Guardians Of The Galaxy?

You should not buy the disabler in Guardians Of The Galaxy. Whilst it might seem like a sweet deal, it is too good to be true. If you buy the disabler, Rocket will mock you when he finds out, and then confirm that it is junk. There are lots of items to buy on Knowhere, so you’ll need to use your units wisely. Since the disabler is a scam, choose not to buy it and save your 1500 units for something else instead.

This isn’t the only scam that you need to avoid on Knowhere - there’s also an irredeemable lottery ticket that you can purchase, as well as a games master who will try to con you out of some Units. However, there are some valuables that you should buy, such as the doll at the collector’s emporium. This counts as a Guardian collectible for Gamora, which unlocks a new conversation with her back on the Milano. Whilst in the museum, you can also take a look around and find some easter eggs from across the Marvel franchise, including Throg and the Ten Rings.

That’s everything you need to know about the Disabler in Guardians Of The Galaxy. Although you need Units to revel in life on Knowhere, there are plenty of things to discover in the galaxy that won’t cost you at all, such as the various outfits that you can find on your journey. Once you’ve got a favourite outfit, check out our Guardians Of The Galaxy tips and tricks so that you can kick names and take ass in style. If you want to know what we thought about Guardians Of The Galaxy, check out Ed’s review.