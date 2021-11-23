How can you take part in Halo Infinite's Fracture: Tenrai event and claim the Yoroi Armor? Fracture: Tenrai is the first of a planned rolling calendar of time-limited special events in Halo Infinite. It will initially be available from November 23rd to November 30th, though 343 Industries have indicated that they plan to re-run the event for around one week per month during the game's first season, which runs up until May 2022.

On this page, we'll give you everything you need to know to take part in the Fracture: Tenrai event and claim its grand prize: the Yoroi Armor.

How to get the Yoroi Armor from the Fracture: Tenrai event

In order to start collecting the Yoroi Armor pieces, you need to complete challenges from the Fracture: Tenrai limited-time event. To take part in Fracture: Tenrai — as well any other time-limited events in Halo Infinite going forward — you simply need to nab yourself a free event pass and start playing.

Limited-time event passes in Halo Infinite will have their own progression levels separate from the main Battle Pass, with a separate series of challenges and their own unique rewards. The reward set for participating in the Fracture: Tenrai event is the Yoroi Armor.

The Yoroi Armor is not a single item, and you'll receive the first piece of it (the Armor Core) after attaining just Rank 5 of the Fracture: Tenrai event pass. Other pieces will unlock as follows:

Armor Core: Rank 5

Left Shoulder: Rank 10

Right Shoulder: Rank 15

Helmet: Rank 25

Helmet Attachment: Rank 29

Hip Attachment: Rank 30

Attaining other ranks will still net you goodies every time, with prizes such as XP boosts, challenge swaps, emblems, nameplate backgrounds, and weapon skins.

How does progression work in the Fracture: Tenrai event?

343 Industries have stated that event progress will carry throughout a season, meaning that any progress you make in the Fracture: Tenrai event before November 30th should be retained the next time the event recurs as part of Season 1. This means that if you make it to Rank 10 this week, you will start at Rank 10 when you play in the Fracture: Tenrai event the next time it becomes available.

The developers have also clarified that levelling up a limited-time event will also contribute XP gains towards your main Battle Pass for the season. However, the reverse will not be true, so you need to play Fracture: Tenrai in order to advance through its separate progression path.

That's all you need to know about taking part in the Fracture: Tenrai event and unlocking the Yoroi Armor, but there's plenty more to get to grips with in Halo Infinite. We've also got guides to the best Halo Infinite controller settings on PC and how to progress through tiers in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena.