If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

5

Have You Played... Pikuniku?

Leg-end
Colm Ahern avatar
Feature by Colm Ahern Video Producer
Published on
Pikuniku, from the game Pikuniku, about to take on a robot in a dance off in a nightclub

Sure, the puzzles are aggressively average, and the soundtrack is more crappy than wacky, but the story is full of enough heart to make you look past all that. Pikuniku has a clear message: band together and you can initiate change. The Man can’t hold all of you weird blob-things down.

At first, the silly, simplistic CBeebies art style is merely eye-catching. Bright, bold colours and surreal characters are everywhere in this world, as they are in most TV shows vying for your kid’s attention. But, as you progress, you learn that everything isn’t as it seems. This isn’t a game that revolves around frivolities like making a tit out of Daddy Pig. It’s about a town coming together to make things better. There’s also a rhythm-action dance off at one point, too.

Pikuniku marries the absurdity and the inspirational quite well, in fact. I mean, it can’t all be about something grand: you are an armless red bean that can contract their legs at a moment’s notice. And, thankfully, the majority of the gags – even the misses – are pleasant in their own little way.

If you can get over the issues I mentioned above, like the middling puzzles and the off-putting sounds, you’ll have a nice time with Pikuniku. And that’s before you go back to trounce your pal in a few games of Baskick. If you don’t know, it’s like basketball, but it’s football. And, like most everything else in Pikuniku, it’s pretty decent.

Tagged With

About the Author

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Features

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch