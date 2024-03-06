Helldivers 2 patch nerfs the best guns as designer says the balancing process will be "never-ending"

Arrowhead have released a new Helldivers 2 update - patch 01.000.100 - which designer Alex K describes as "the first round in a never-ending series of balance changes". The patch nerfs three of what were hitherto the best Helldivers 2 guns and gear pieces - the SG-225 Breaker shotgun, the RS-422 railgun, and the SH-32 shield generator backpack, all of which break Arrowhead's pretty straightforward golden rule that "each gun has its purpose and none is strictly better than another".

"Our goal is to give you a wide range of weapon choices, where each gun has its purpose and none is strictly better than another," Alex K wrote in a Discord post. "Sure, you will have your own favorite, but it should come from your personal preference, not from the universally agreed knowledge of which gun is the strongest. Generally, we balance each item according to its quirks, so if a weapon is very effective at what it does, it should come with significant disadvantages to balance its power.

"The AC-8 Autocannon is a good example of a well-balanced weapon," the post continues. "It packs a powerful punch, has a very good range, but requires you to carry an ammo backpack or have a friend assist you. The GL-21 Grenade Launcher is the opposite example. It's a good general purpose weapon that gives you so much flexibility, it obviously can't deal too much damage without becoming overpowered.

"But weapons that are both powerful and versatile become a no-brainer choiсe during the weapon selection phase. It robs you of your own agency, as stale 'meta' builds force you to make an unfair choice between a fun weapon and an effective one. In short: Powerful weapons can't be too versatile, versatile weapons can't be too powerful."

Of the aforementioned railgun, shotgun and shield generator, Alex K added that "all three of those were quite strong with too little downsides, overshadowing all other options on higher difficulty levels. So with this patch, they're getting significant downsides to balance their power. However, we strongly believe that the changes won't ruin this build, but rather help the affected items find their place among the other options and stay effective in capable hands."

Regarding the railgun, Arrowhead have tweaked it so that the weapon's safe mode - which stops it overheating and melting the user if you charge it up for too long - can no longer penetrate heavier armour. The unsafe overcharged mode is still able to do this, but the weapon now does less damage to massive body parts, pressuring you to aim for weakpoints. The Breaker shotgun now has a smaller magazine and higher recoil, while the shield generator has a longer recharging delay. It's worth noting that the railgun and shield generator are particularly popular in the Helldivers 2 soloing scene.

All of this will be familiar reading for anybody who's spent any length of time playing an online shooter. Arrowhead commenting that this is Helldivers 2's first in an "endless" run of adjustments makes me feel very old, especially in the context of a story about a forever-war between bugs, robots and humans. I am already flashing forward to the game's community in, say, five years' time, when the original Breaker shotgun tuning has become an object of myth, whispered of whenever older Helldivers gather for a round of Stratagem Hero. Perhaps Super Earth's government will host war memorials that double as anniversary events featuring the launch year balancing.

Still, newcomers to the art of gun-twiddling who've been making headway with any of the nerfed weapons may simply feel as though they're being punished for enjoying themselves, as Alex K goes onto acknowledge. "On a more personal note, I know that having your favorite toy nerfed absolutely sucks," he wrote, while calling on players to see the nerfs as change for the better overall.

Here are the latest Helldivers 2 patch notes in full. Tweaked weaponry aside, it introduces random terrain events such as meteor showers, and the possibility of bursting into flame if you stand too close to a launching ICBM. Time for another round of Helldivers 2 Crazy Moments videos!