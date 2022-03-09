The first gameplay video for Star Trek: Resurgence shows seven minutes of hot chat action in the Telltale-style story 'em up made by a studio founded by Telltale veterans. I'm glad to see it's got a good amount of chat, not all Beastie Boys and laser guns, but I can't get past one point. The voice actor filling in for Leonard Nimoy as Ambassador Spock sounds like he's doing an impression of Diablo's Deckard Cain. Stay awhile, watch, and listen.

Ian Games Network scooped the scloosie on the first gameplay video:

While I see lots of comments dead impressed with the voice actor's Leonard Nimoy impression, I keep expecting him to say e.g. "You have quite a treasure there in that Centaur-class starship." I fear I will never shake this.

Still, while I could do without Spock as a touchstone (do your own thing, maaan), I'm quite glad to see they're just sitting around discussing a tricky situation. I like my Star Trek to have discussion. But as I said when they announced it, the Trek I really crave is the B-plots, the human moments of daftness, doubt, triumph, selfishness, pranks, care, growth, and folly amidst the luxury of a society where people LARP as militarised explorers because it seems exciting.

Star Trek: Resurgence is made by Dramatic Labs, a studio founded by former Telltale including CEO Kevin Bruner and writers and directors on quite a few of their series. The game's due to launch this year in one big lump, not episodically, on the Epic Games Store. It'll be on PlayStation and Xbox too.

A new Telltale Games are kicking around these days too. A group of investors bought the scraps after Telltale died in 2018, and as well as picking up old projects they're tried to rehire old staff. Reportedly around half the company are now former Telltale folks, though they're working with several partner studios to make games. They're planning to release The Wolf Among Us 2 in 2023 and are also turning The Expanse into a game, starring Drummer.