Shortly after Telltale Games announced a game based on The Expanse at The Game Awards tonight, a group of former Telltale employees announced they too were boldly going into an interactive sci-fi story based on a TV show. New studio Dramatic Labs announced Star Trek: Resurgence, a Telltale-style game about choosing your own adventure in the world of Luke Skywalker and Hans Solo. It looks hella Telltale, and they even have the digital corpse of Leonard Nimoy. But man, the Star Trek story I crave would be about downtime, not action.

Resurgence is set in the year 2380, shortly after the TNG film Star Trek: Nemesis, aboard the U.S.S. Resolute. We'll play through a story about two alien civilisations on the verge of war, switching between two characters along the way: first officer Jara Rydek and engineer Carter Diaz. Along with yer Telltale-y decisions, you've got yer Telltale-y action and exploration sequences and such. It looks super Telltale-y, probably because the developers are super Telltale-y.

Telltale people at Dramatic Labs include former Telltale CEO Kevin Bruner, Batman and Game Of Thrones co-creative director Brett Tosti, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier co-writer Dan Martin, Game Of Thrones and Minecraft: Story Mode co-creative director Andrew Grant, and Game Of Thrones co-director Kent Mudle. They all worked on more Telltale games than all those but y'know, can't list everything.

The Telltale of today aren't the Telltale of old, y'see, they've been rebuilt after investors bought what assets remained after the studio collapsed. Lots of Telltale folks scattered all over.

As someone who still rewatches old Star Trek series, eh, I'm not that into this. The Star Trek interactive story I would love to play would be about the B stories and the gaps between episodes.

I want to bum around Ten Forward or the Promenade and fall into daily life. I want to gossip, flirt, get snared in hijinks, get conned by Quark, learn to play the trombone or Ressikan flute , and hope desperately that this won't be the day I turned inside-out by a bored Q. It's been a real shame to see modern Star Trek focus more on DRAMA and ACTION and less on the boring lives of people so bored with luxury that they joined a quasi-militaristic voyage of discovery. The endless misery of Miles O'Brien is what keeps me coming back. It's weird that the most Star Trek-y Star Trek show in years is the cartoon, Lower Decks.

Star Trek: Resurgence is coming in spring 2022 via the Epic Games Store. It'll also be on Xboxes and PlayStations. See its website for more info.

