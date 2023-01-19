Hose down Croft Manor in PowerWash Simulator’s free Tomb Raider expansion

Sudsy business sim PowerWash Simulator is heading to the familiar, and apparently very mucky, surroundings of Tomb Raider’s Croft Manor in a free expansion releasing on January 31st. The Tomb Raider Special Pack will go live at 5pm GMT/6pm CET/9am ET, and you’ll be able to take on the Croft Manor job from the new Specials area in the main menu. You can watch Lara’s gaff being cleaned down in the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube PowerWash Simulator's free Tomb Raider DLC tasks you with making Croft Manor sparkle.

Croft Manor first appeared in the original Tomb Raider back in 1996, but it wasn’t until Tomb Raider 2 the year after that we got to explore more of the stately pile’s grounds. I really hope Lara’s butler is still trapped in that cupboard I left him in, the annoying git. The PowerWash Simulator expansion lets you spray down Lara’s collection of artefacts as well as the mansion, adjoining assault course and many vehicles. Lara's collection ranges from a Tyrannosaurus rex to ceremonial daggers, so there's plenty to fire water at as you space out.

Amazon Games are handling publishing duties for the next game in the Tomb Raider series, with Crystal Dynamics developing and controlling the series. Tomb Raider was among the IP that Square Enix sold to Embracer Group for $300 million back in May last year, along with Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy Of Kain.

Ed reckoned the base game was a genuinely satisfying simulator in his PowerWash Simulator review. “Initially, I thought it would pair nicely with a podcast or a chat with friends, like a background activity I'd be half-invested in," he said. "After absorbing nothing from a podcast and sitting in silence while mates slung words, I found the game suited solace to a tee.”

PowerWash Simulator’s Tomb Raider DLC is free, and launches on Steam on January 31st. Nintendo Switch and PlayStation ports of the game are out the same day. The DLC’s coming to those, and Xbox consoles and Game Pass, too.