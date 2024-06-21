There’s something in the water: PowerWash Simulator’s trippy Alice in Wonderland DLC arrives next month

PowerWash Simulator’s next paid crossover after Warhammer 40,000, Back to the Future and Spongebob Squarepants will sprinkle a little something in its tank of water. That something, of course, is 19th-century literature, as developers FuturLab let us wash our way through their take on the surreal world of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

A Special Pack inspired by Lewis Caroll's fantasy novel - the basis for both the psychedelic Disney movie and American McGee's more twisted interpretation (and the live-action Tim Burton movies, but the less said about those the better) - was announced a couple of weeks ago, teasing that the Cheshire Cat will show up amongst distorted Dali-esque architecture and over/undersized objects.

At the time, we were just given a loose ‘Summer 2024’ release window, which has now been focused down to a release date: July 2nd.

The Alice's Adventures pack will include five new maps to clean up with your sprayer, travelling from the Wonderland Entrance Hall to White Rabbit's House and Caterpillar's Mushroom, before stopping off at the Mad Tea Party and finally letting you un-paint the roses red in the Queen of Hearts' Court. Expect trippy mushrooms, psychedelic colours and a dapper-looking frog in a bow tie, going by the teaser screenshots. You’ll also get a new outfit for friends to admire when playing multiplayer, plus gloves and a washer skin you’ll actually be able to see yourself.

PowerWash Simulator’s Alice’s Adventures DLC will cost £6.50, the same as the previous packs, when it arrives on Steam in just over a week’s time. Beyond that, FuturLab have teased a free bit of “Summer Seasonal” content on their 2024 roadmap, which we don’t know anything further about just yet.