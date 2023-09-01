If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PowerWash Simulator’s Back to the Future DLC will let you clean some serious shit

The player washes the number plate of Back to the Future's DeLorean in PowerWash Simulator
Image credit: FuturLab
Having scrubbed everything from Bikini Bottom and Croft Manor to Midgar and the grimdark future, PowerWash Simulator is putting ‘80s nostalgia in the sights of its heavily-equipped hosepipe with an upcoming Back to the Future crossover DLC.

The latest pack for PowerWash Sim will do exactly what you’d expect from a crossover with the beloved time-travelling film trilogy, letting you blast the dirt off Marty McFly’s DeLorean and Doc Brown’s Time Train from Back to the Future 3, as well as locations such as the Hill Valley Clock Tower and the Holomax Theatre playing Jaws 19. You’ll also be able to sanitise Doc’s van with some good ol’ H2O. I’m assuming everything’s so dirty because of all the manure flying around. At least, I really hope that's the reason Doc's van needs cleaning.

The pack will be out later this year, with its teaser trailer - emphasis on the “tease” - saying it’s “coming soon”.

While PowerWash Simulator’s video game crossovers, including the likes of Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy 7, were free thanks to devs FuturLab palling up with Square Enix, this will be one of the game’s paid packs, like its past delves into the grubby pop-culture worlds of SpongeBob SquarePants (which apparently didn’t have enough water) and Warhammer 40,000. The Back to the Future pack will cost you about £7/$8 when it arrives, be it in this timeline or the next.

Honestly, I'd just like to see all of these multiverse cleaning trips wind up working into PowerWash Sim's actual, proper lore.

