PowerWash Simulator will receive Warhammer 40,000 DLC later this year

PowerWash Simulator's Spongebob DLC came out last week, letting you scrub a pineapple under the sea. Now developers Futurlab have announced the paid update they'll release near the end of the year, and it's a crossover with Warhammer 40,000.

Here's an extremely brief logo reveal:

The Warhammer 40K logo is powerwashed clean.Watch on YouTube

In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war, as we know. Perhaps there's only grim darkness because space marines never bother to jet wash their shoulder pads? Perhaps the Tyranids would be less inclined towards shredding humanity if someone scrubbed their biomechanical Hive ships for them. There's no hint of precisely what parts of 40K the DLC will feature - all we know is that it's coming winter 2023.

Oddly, this means it isn't the next paid DLC, which will arrive this autumn and hasn't yet been announced. Before that there will be a new, free Muckingham files update - that is, new missions set in PowerWash's own world, like those released earlier this year. There will also be another "seasonal update" in between autumn's paid DLC and the Warhammer 40K release, according to a roadmap shared on Twitter.

PowerWash Simulator is a wonderful, relaxing, surprisingly canny sim and one of our favourite games of 2022. Before Bikini Bottom, it also received free crossover updates featuring Lara Croft's Manor and bits of Final Fantasy 7's Midgar. At this point any crossover seems possible.