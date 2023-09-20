Wondering how to switch characters in Starfield? Starting a new playthrough as a new character in Starfield can be a great way to experience the stars from a new perspective. Unfortunately, though, switching characters and playthroughs via Starfield’s menus can be a bit confusing (and some players might think their second playthrough got deleted altogether). Luckily, your alternative characters are still around, and we’ve got you covered with this guide on accessing them.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about switching characters in Starfield.

How to switch characters in Starfield

If you’ve started two playthroughs as two different characters in Starfield, pressing the menu’s load button will only show you files from your most recent playthrough, which might make it seem like your other playthrough was entirely overwritten. Don’t worry, though — your alternate playthroughs and characters are safe and sound, and accessing them is quite a simple process.

While in the load menu on the title screen, simply click the “Select character” button at the bottom of the screen, select your correct character, and continue from your desired save. From there, you’ll be able to resume your playthrough from the perspective of the character you've been looking for.

That's all the information we've got on switching your character in Starfield! (Easy, right?) If you're looking to catch your new character up to speed, we've got you covered with our list of the best ways to level up quickly. Or, if you're just getting started, we've got information on all of the traits and backgrounds you can pick when creating your character in Starfield.