Starfield leveling guide: How to level up fast

Want to level up fast in Starfield? There's something about the incredible expansiveness of Starfield, the layering upon layering of systems, mechanics, questlines, enemy encounters, and so on, which makes acting out your power fantasies particularly satisfying. If you want to truly feel like a god among insects in Starfield, a lot of it comes down to leveling, and that means gaining as much XP as possible as quickly as possible.

That's where we come in. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to level up fast in Starfield using all our best XP farming strats and other leveling techniques to ensure you nab plenty of skill points to work through the skill tree as fast as possible.

How to level up fast in Starfield

There are plenty of ways to get XP in Starfield, but you'll want to take advantage of any XP boosts available to you to maximise those gains.

Here are the best ways to level up fast in Starfield:

Sleep to get the Well-Rested bonus

As is the case in previous Bethesda games, sleeping in a bed in Starfield for any amount of time will grant you the Well-Rested bonus. This bonus grants you 10% extra XP for a short amount of time after resting, making it an obvious - and quick! - way to boost your XP before clearing out an enemy base.

Get married to a companion

After playing plenty of Starfield, you'll start to develop relationships with your companions. If you are lucky enough to go all the way and get married, through a companions "Commitment" quest, you'll get an upgraded version of the Well-Rested bonus, known as Emotional Security. This buff increases your XP gain by a total of 15% for a short period of time whenever you sleep in a bed.

Drink alien tea

For another XP boost in Starfield, you can drink the Alien Tea beverage. Alien Tea, which you can craft using Distilled Water x1 and Fiber x1, grants +1% XP for 15 minutes. While that's a tiny amount in comparison to the boosts above, every little counts. It might seem like nothing, but that additional 1% will add up over the hundred-or-more hours you're likely to spend roaming Starfield's universe.

Complete missions

It goes without saying, but quests are the best way to earn XP in Starfield. Completing a quest will net you a huge XP bump, and blitzing through the main quest will send you up plenty of levels with ease. When that runs out, you can use the in-game mission boards to generate infinite radiant quests, so that you can earn loads of XP while delivering cargo and hunting pirates across the universe.

Explore new areas

Starfield is huge. Huuuuge. There are over 1000 planets! And, each time you wander into a new location, you'll get a nice little chunk of XP. That means simply exploring the universe and visiting each system and planet will help you level up plenty.

Even better, this only demands that you explore in the simplest sense. You won't need to spend hours rooting around each planet for XP, as simply warping into it's orbit or landing on the planet will net you some XP. Of course, you can also scan wildlife and plants on a planet's surface to complete survey data, which will grant further XP (and is also a good way to get rich quick in Starfield).

Bonus: Use cheats!

Those playing on PC can also use cheats to technically get XP very fast, by changing their player level using console commands. If you just want to skip to level 100 or higher without slowly gathering Experience, then simply hit the ' key (on the @ key) or the ~ key on your keyboard (it was ' for us, but some have reported that ~ activated the console on their game).

After bringing up the command console, type in player.setlevel 100 to instantly hit level 100. Of course, you can change the value at the end to any other whole number to instantly hit that level. There's no level limit in Starfield, so feel free to go as high as you want!

That's more less everything you need to know to start leveling up as fast as possible in Starfield. If you're still making your character and want some help, take a look at our list of Starfield traits and all Starfield backgrounds. Once playing, check out our guides on how to get a boost pack and how to fast travel in Starfield to traverse the universe quickly.